GREEN BAY, Wis. - Dozens of demonstrators have gathered on the Green Bay CityDeck Tuesday to rally for peace after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday.

The "We Believe in Peace" rally started as an idea on Facebook and took off from there, according to organizers.

The goal was to show support for those killed and injured in Charlottesville, but also to spread a message of peace in the greater Green Bay community.

The white nationalist ideals spread in Charlottesville are not isolated, according to organizers. They said they hope to make a difference and spread love instead of hate.

"I've driven around and I've seen bumber stickers on cars that say speak English, we're in America and things like that, commenting on people who come from all over the world and want to be a part of this community," said Loren Prince, one of the organizers.

The rally follows several other events in Northeast Wisconsin, including a silent march in Sturgeon Bay and a vigil in Appleton.

