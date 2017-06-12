EAA is holding hiring fairs to employ 600 workers for AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. - EAA says they're in need of nearly 600 workers to help run AirVenture this summer. They'll be hosting weekly hiring fairs throughout the month of June.

The first hiring event is July 12th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the EAA Aviation Museum.

EAA is looking to fill positions in bartending, camper registration, security, and more.

AirVenture is set for July 24-July 30.

Click here for dates and times for the hiring fairs. You can also submit an employment application.

