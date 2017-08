WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. - Dozens of undomesticated cats found in a condemned property on Washington Island will be brought to the Door County Humane Society (DCHS) to escape deplorable living conditions, DCHS said Tuesday.

The cats were found on a single property that was condemned as a human health hazard and is being torn down Thursday.

DCHS will be trapping the cats over the next few days to bring them to the shelter, so they are asking neighbors in the area to leave the traps alone.

Humane officers, shelter staff and a veterinarian will evaluate each cat to determine its health and behavior, DCHS said.

The staff is also preparing the shelter to be able to isolate the cats from other animals to limit disease transmission and ensure safety.

DCHS does plan to keep people updated on the cats' conditions and needs.

If you would like to donate to help care for these animals, visit the DCHS website here.

