Deputies: Man not wearing helmet in fatal deer vs. motorcycle crash

SPALDING TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Ontonagon, Michigan man has died after a deer ran into him and his motorcycle in Menominee County, according to the Menominee County Sheriff's Department.

Keith Andrew Guzek, 53, was riding his motorcycle on HWY US-2 just east of Pine Street on a June 9 when a deer ran into the road, deputies said.

The deer jumped into Guzek, knocking him off the motorcycle, deputies explained. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said Guzek was not wearing a helmet.

Michigan State Police, Spalding Township Fire Department, Hermansville Rescue Squad, Rampart Ambulance and Valley Med Flight assisted on the scene.