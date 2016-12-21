Dennis Brantner attorney argues state has insufficient evidence for retrial

Clear
A judge will rule on January 23 if the state has sufficient evidence to proceed in retrying Dennis Brantner for the 1990 murder of Berit Beck.
Brantner was charged with first degree homicide for the crime after his fingerprints were found on Beck's vehicle. His first trial in Fond du Lac County ended in a hung jury.
Fond du Lac Judge Gary Sharpe, who recused himself from the case in September, said he did not believe the state had sufficient evidence against Brantner.