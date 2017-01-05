Cellcom Green Bay Marathon runners begin training with kick-off event

Ashwaubenon - Despite the winter chill outside, Wednesday was the official start of training for the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon. Prevea Sports Medicine hosted a kick-off party in Ashwaubenon. Runners were given resources on how to properly train, and they listened to renowned runner Bart Yasso who inspired people to achieve their goals like he has.

"When I first did that run, I just went out to run one mile 40 years ago, never knowing I'd end up running all over the world doing races in Antarctica, the Arctic Circle, and Mount Everest. You know, it's unbelievable, so I pass that message on to everyone hoping that they can take their running to another level, Yasso said.