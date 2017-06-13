Candlelight vigil in Green Bay remembers victims of Pulse Nightclub shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. - One year after the tragic mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, the community in Northeast Wisconsin is taking time to remember the 49 victims, including one from Pulaski.

Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado was killed in the shooting, that also wounded more than 50 people. His family was able to raise enough money to bury Rosado in Puerto Rico.

Although Green Bay is more than a thousand miles away from Orlando, members of the LGBTQ community in Northeast Wisconsin said they felt like they lost their own brothers and sisters.

Professor Stacie Christian, the Director of the Inclusive Excellence Pride Center at UW-Green Bay, visited Orlando shortly after the shooting happened. She said she hopes honoring the memory of those lost will bring good change to communities around the country.

"I want people in Green Bay to understand, if we're all treated equally no matter what it is, it's LGBTQ, it's people of color, individuals of different religions, each one of us need to be treated equally in order for all of us to be stronger," said Christian. "If one group is discriminated against, and they're being picked on, it makes everyone else not as strong."