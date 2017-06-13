Candlelight vigil in Green Bay remembers victims of Pulse Nightclub shooting

Although Green Bay is more than a thousand miles away from Orlando, members of the LGBTQ community in Northeast Wisconsin said they felt like they lost their own brothers and sisters.
Professor Stacie Christian, the Director of the Inclusive Excellence Pride Center at UW-Green Bay, visited Orlando shortly after the shooting happened. She said she hopes honoring the memory of those lost will bring good change to communities around the country.
"I want people in Green Bay to understand, if we're all treated equally no matter what it is, it's LGBTQ, it's people of color, individuals of different religions, each one of us need to be treated equally in order for all of us to be stronger," said Christian. "If one group is discriminated against, and they're being picked on, it makes everyone else not as strong."