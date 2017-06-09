Calumet Co. authorities looking for man accused of stealing utility trailer

VILLAGE OF HARRISON, Wis. - The Calumet County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of stealing a utility trailer from a driveway on Thursday.

The man rang the doorbell of a home on the 6900 block of Manitowoc Road in the Village of Harrison, but didn't get an answer, according to deputies.

Shortly after, the person who lives in the home came to the door and spoke to the man, who asked if he could fix the lights on his truck in the driveway, the sheriff's department said.

The man is then shown hooking up the victim's trailer and pulling out of the driveway. The man and his truck were captured on surveillance video.

The truck is described as a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 two tone in color.

Deputies would like to remind the public not to answer the door for strangers and to report any suspicious activity immediately to their local police.

If you have any information on the man or this crime, call Crimestoppers at 1-877-765-8327 or Text a Tip using key word "calumet."