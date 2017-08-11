ATV crash in Marinette County leaves two men dead

Associated Press
4:47 PM, Aug 11, 2017
5:57 PM, Aug 11, 2017

SILVER CLIFF, Wis. (AP) - Two men from the Milwaukee area have died after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Silver Cliff.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says the ATV crashed into a tree shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

A 35-year-old passenger, identified as Matthew Nitecki, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 37-year-old driver, Tristan Gilgenbach, was taken to a Marinette hospital, where he died.

The sheriff's office says neither was wearing a helmet or protective gear. Authorities say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.
 

