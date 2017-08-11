22-year-old Kaukauna woman arrested for setting apartment on fire

KAUKAUNA, Wis. - A 22-year-old Kaukauna woman has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire in an apartment above a tavern in Kaukauna.

After a joint investigation by the Kaukauna fire and police departments, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set.

The woman responsible was transported to the Outagamie County Jail. Kaukauna Police are recommending charges of arson and negligent handling of burning material.

No injuries were reported; however, officials said the fire caused about $10,000 in damages to the apartment.