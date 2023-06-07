You could win this HGTV smart home worth more than $2 million

Picture yourself in a luxurious, modern home surrounded by the mountains of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Maybe you’re grilling some steaks in your new outdoor kitchen. Or, perhaps you’re relaxing in an incredible soaking tub.

This beautiful dream will become a reality for the lucky HGTV 2023 Smart Home Sweepstakes winner. And to sweeten the already fabulous prize package, the winner of the house will also receive a 2023 All-Electric Mercedes Benz EQE Sedan plus $100,000 in prize money.

But you’ll need to act fast. The entry deadline is 5 p.m. ET on June 9. All you need to do is visit the HGTV Smart Home Sweepstakes page and submit your contact information.

For an additional entry, you can also visit the Food Network’s official HGTV Smart Home Sweepstakes page and enter your information. One entry per website is allowed per day.

This Facebook post shows some stunning photos of the Santa Fe Smart House.

HGTV representatives will randomly select the grand prize winner sometime in the middle of June. Once the winner is selected, he or she may even get a surprise visit from HGTV to announce the big news. The rules are here.

The 2023 HGTV Smart Home is filled with state-of-the-art innovative technology, including solar lighting and ventilation, smart appliances that work at the touch of a button and even carpeting tiles that can easily be removed, cleaned and replaced.

You’ll find three bedrooms: a master bedroom, a guest bedroom and a bunk room which has two-built in bunk beds, each with its own charging station. The house has three bathrooms. The main one features a modern soaking tub and a full “wet room” that has a wall of shower heads with one-touch customizable temperature settings.

The house also has a combination indoor/outdoor kitchen, connected by a passthrough window to allow for convenient food prep and serving for outdoor entertaining. The outdoor kitchen includes a pizza oven, grill and dining area. A rooftop deck lets you enjoy the natural beauty of the Southwest and get in some incredible stargazing.

Want to get a closer look at this beautiful home? You can get a full tour of the 2023 HGTV Smart House from designer Tiffany Brooks in this video:

The combined value of the entire prize package is more than $2.2 million. Good luck to all the entrants!

