You can get half off a Sam’s Club membership right now

If you’ve been considering a Sam’s Club membership but haven’t purchased one yet, the warehouse club is offering a deal that should not be missed.

Through July 31, you can save 50% on a one-year membership, now priced at just $25 (you’ll be saving $25). You can choose to either allow the membership to renew at the full price of $50 next year, or cancel anytime.

To sign up, simply head to Sam’s Club’s website, where the discount will be automatically applied. There, you’ll be able to create an account and choose a second cardholder so two people in your home can go shopping. You can also add on a second membership for $45, but you’ll need to do that after you create the account.

The offer is good for new members only and not on Plus memberships, but is valid at all Sam’s Club locations nationwide. You must be at least 18 years old to purchase a membership.

Along with the money you’ll save by shopping in bulk, Sam’s Club memberships also include extra perks like deals on gas and free flat tire repair, car battery testing and wiper blade installation. You may also get extra savings on select items.

The Plus membership is not included in the deal, but if you want more bonuses, you can get that one for $110 a year. Extras include earning 2% Sam’s Cash on qualifying in-club purchases, free shipping and curbside pickup, early shopping hours and optical and pharmacy savings.

While the products for sale at Sam’s Club change often, you’ll always find something there that’s not at your local grocery store, as they have a full bakery and carry exclusive — and large — items. Previous fan favorites have included a 3-pound cinnamon roll, chicken nuggets that people say taste like Chick-Fil-A’s, and exclusives like Twix-coated popcorn.

You can even find popular non-food items like this Member’s Mark Weekender Travel Bag, which is still available and priced at just $50. Customers say it’s a dupe for one that costs nearly double the price.

Will you be purchasing a Sam’s Club membership for just $25 before July 31?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.