US warns of kidnappings linked to dating apps in Mexico

The U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Mexico is warning American travelers about using dating apps in the country.

Officials said they have received several reports of kidnappings involving U.S. citizens who met their alleged captors through online dating apps.

According to the consulate, the incidents occurred in Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit. Victims were reportedly lured by individuals they met online, then kidnapped and held for ransom. In some cases, family members in the U.S. were extorted for large sums of money to secure their release, officials said.

Officials urge travelers to take extra caution when meeting strangers in Mexico. The consulate advises meeting only in public places and avoiding isolated locations, such as hotel rooms or residences, where the risk of crime is higher.

The State Department’s travel advisory for Mexico currently lists Jalisco state — where Puerto Vallarta is located — as Level 3: “Reconsider Travel” due to crime and kidnapping. Neighboring Nayarit is rated Level 2: “Exercise Increased Caution.”

Travelers are encouraged to take the following precautions:

