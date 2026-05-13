Woodworth students to attend Marian University through school year

UPDATE #2: School officials tell NBC 26 that Woodworth Middle School students will attend classes at Marian University for the rest of the school year after a fire damaged the middle school building.

Early Wednesday, a fire broke out at Woodworth Middle School in Fond du Lac, causing significant damage to a kiln room before crews brought it under control, firefighters said.

The school has been closed since. Because of significant damage caused by the fire, students at the middle school are set to attend classes at Marian University through the end of the school year.

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UPDATE: Officials say the school is discussing the possibility of Marian University hosting Woodworth students in some capacity in one of its buildings for a three-week period.

As for school at Woodworth this week, the district is looking at keeping Woodworth closed Thursday as they continue to asses damage and alternative options.

A meeting is taking place this afternoon to discuss. NBC 26 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

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A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at Woodworth Middle School in Fond du Lac, causing significant damage to a kiln room before crews brought it under control.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm activation at the school, located at 101 Morningside Drive, at approximately 12:54 a.m. on May 13, 2026. Crews arriving on scene observed no visible smoke or fire from the exterior of the building.

While investigating inside, firefighters discovered smoke in the art classroom and immediately upgraded the incident, calling in all additional Fond du Lac Fire Rescue units.

Fire crews advanced a hose line into the building and located an active fire in the kiln room adjacent to the main art classroom. The fire was brought under control within approximately 5 minutes. The kiln room sustained significant fire damage, but quick action by the initial crews on scene largely contained the damage to that room, with only minor damage extending into the art classroom.

Following extinguishment, crews conducted extensive ventilation operations throughout the school to remove smoke from the building. Due to the size of the facility, the ventilation process required a significant amount of time to complete.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue continues to work closely with personnel from the Fond du Lac School District to ensure the building is safe for occupancy.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Fire Investigators.

Stay with us here on NBC 26 as this story develops.