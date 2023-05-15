Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, alleging he sexually coerced her on the job

A former associate of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has sued him in New York court, alleging he coerced her into sexual activities while she worked for him.

Noelle Dunphy said she worked as Giuliani's business development director and public relations consultant from 2019 until 2021. At the time, Giuliani served as Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

The civil filing says Giuliani promised payment of $1 million per year for her consulting work. She says he owes her unpaid wages amounting to $2 million. The lawsuit alleges Giuliani deferred payment while he went through the process of divorcing his third wife.

Dunphy is seeking at least $10 million in the lawsuit.

The new complaint alleges Giuliani began abusive behavior quickly after Dunphy was hired in 2019. It alleges he made sexual advances like kissing her on her first day of work, and alleges that he asked her to work in revealing clothing or disrobe during video calls.

The lawsuit alleges that Giuliani made satisfying his sexual demands "an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation" of her.

The complaint includes alleged suggestive text messages from Giuliani, and audio recordings allegedly of Giuliani making sexual comments, as well as other sexist and racist remarks.

An attorney for Giuliani dismissed the claims as "nonsense" when they first came to light in January.

Neither Giuliani nor his attorneys have commented on the new filing.

