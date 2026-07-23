Wisconsin home sales and prices both rise at midpoint of 2026

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Wisconsin existing home sales and prices both increased in June 2026, according to the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association's monthly housing report.

June home sales rose 5.9% compared to June 2025, and the statewide median price climbed 5.9% over that same 12-month period, reaching $360,000. Year-to-date home sales rose 3.7%, and the median price increased 6.3% to $340,000 relative to the first six months of 2025.

Homes also sold faster in June 2026 than they did in June 2025. The statewide average days on the market fell to 66 days, a 4.3% decrease from a year earlier. All regions saw a reduction in days on the market except for the Central region, which was unchanged. Most regional reductions ranged from 1.5% to 3.9%, but the West region declined 10.5% over the last 12 months.

Wisconsin REALTORS® Association

New listings rose 4.8%, and total listings were up 3.3% over the last 12 months. Months of inventory remained unchanged from June 2025 at 4.2 months, which is below the six-month threshold that signals a balanced existing home market.

Amy Curler, 2026 Chair of the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association, credited the increase in listings for driving sales growth.

"Although months of inventory remained static, there were more new listings of homes on the market, which resulted in more total listings than last year. This led to a solid increase in sales for the month of June," Curler said.

Tom Larson, President & CEO of the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association, called the first half of the year encouraging but noted affordability remains a concern.

"In a typical year, June is the strongest month for closings, so it was good to see a healthy bounce in June sales, which led to a solid first half for the year. While affordability remains a challenge for first-time buyers, higher inventory helps grow sales and also helps moderate price appreciation. Hopefully these trends continue throughout the second half of 2026," Larson said.

Housing affordability fell 1.7% over the last year, as rising home prices offset a modest reduction in mortgage rates and very weak growth in median family income. Although the 30-year fixed mortgage rate has trended upward since February, rising just under a half percent, it was still 33 basis points lower than this time last year.

Wisconsin REALTORS® Association

The market continues to present significant challenges for first-time buyers. The share of listed homes available for under $350,000 fell from 68.9% of all listings in June 2021 to just 46.2% in June 2025. The share of listings under $200,000 fell from 36.1% in June 2021 to just 16.4% in June 2026.

Dave Clark, Professor Emeritus of Economics and Wisconsin REALTORS® Association consultant, said the trend is expected to continue.

"The WRA has tracked listings of existing homes by price range since 2007. Focusing on the most recent five-year period, the median price has increased 40.6% between June 2021 and June 2026, which translates into an annual appreciation rate of 6.8%. Although total listings are up 4.1% over the last five years, the total number of listings below $350,000 is down by 33.2%. Inventory is expected to increase as baby boomers continue to transition out of single-family detached homes. The reality is that the share of homes under $200,000 now accounts for only about 15% of listings, and that percentage will continue to decline over time," Clark said.