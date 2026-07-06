Wisconsin DOT announces highway maintenance work and traffic impacts in Northeast Wisconsin

NORTHEAST WI (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Northeast Region has scheduled state highway maintenance work across several counties the week of July 6, with lane closures expected on multiple highways.

Maintenance operations are typically performed in spot locations within project limits. Traffic impacts do not typically affect entire highway limits or the full duration of a project.

Work is scheduled in the following counties:

Brown County:

Deck sealing will take place on WIS 54/57 at County A on Monday, July 6 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Various lanes will be closed during deck sealing.

Deck sealing will also take place on westbound WIS 172 over the Fox River between 7:30 p.m. and 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, July 6-10. Various lanes will be closed during deck sealing.

Calumet County:

Maintenance crews will repair drainage on southbound WIS 441 between the Outagamie County line and Lake Park Road from Tuesday, July 7 through Thursday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Various lanes will be closed during repairs. The southbound WIS 441 on-ramp from County KK will also be closed during repairs.

Deck sealing will take place on northbound and southbound WIS 441 bypass overnight Wednesday through Friday, July 8-10, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Various lanes will be closed during deck sealing.

Fond du Lac County:

Deck sealing will take place on northbound and southbound US 151 between WIS 175 and US 45 from Monday through Wednesday, July 6-8, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Various lanes will be closed during deck sealing.

Deck sealing will also take place on northbound and southbound US 151 at 7 Mile Creek on Monday and Tuesday, July 6-7, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Various lanes will be closed during deck sealing.

Deck sealing will take place on northbound and southbound US 151 between WIS 49 and WIS 26 on Monday, July 6 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Various lanes will be closed during deck sealing.

Marinette County:

Maintenance crews will repair beam guard on northbound and southbound US 41 between Flame Road and County Y daily from Monday, July 6 through Thursday, July 9, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Various lane closures will be used during repairs.

Outagamie County:

Maintenance crews will repair pavement on northbound and southbound I-41 between WIS 125 and the south county line on Thursday, July 9 from 7 p.m. to midnight. A moving lane closure will be used during repairs.

All maintenance operations are weather dependent and subject to change.

For the most up-to-date maintenance schedules, visit the WisDOT maintenance traffic impact website. For information on Northeast Region state highway construction projects, visit projects.511wi.gov/region/northeast.