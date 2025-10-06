Winnebago County Dive/Rescue Team recovers dead body out of Lake Poygan

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — The Winnebago County Dive/Rescue Team recovered a dead man's body from Lake Poygan on Sunday, Oct. 5, according to a press release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says they responded to the Bay Lane Boat Launch in the Town of Wolf River early Saturday evening for a report of a man in distress. The individual was driven to a local hospital, but the Sheriff's Office says he is expected to survive.

While at the scene, the Sheriff's Office was told a second man was unaccounted for in the water. On Oct. 5, the dive team located the second man's body.

The incident is still under investigation, and the Sheriff's office has not released the identity of the man found dead.

Boom Bay Fire Department, Winneconne-Poygan Fire Department, Poy Sippi Fire Department and First Responders, Fremont Ambulance and First Responders, Omro-Rushford Fire Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene.