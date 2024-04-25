Whooping cough cases circulating around Brown County, health officials say

BROWN COUNTY — Brown County Public Health says it wants everyone to know there are cases of pertussis, which is also called whooping cough, circulating in our neighborhoods.

NBC 26 first reported on several whooping cough cases in De Pere last week.

Health officials say Pertussis can affect people of all ages. But they say it can be very serious, even deadly, for babies less than one-year-old.

Brown County Public Health is urging everyone experiencing symptoms to check with their doctor for testing and treatment.