Wendy’s Is Adding A Strawberry Frosty To The Menu After Requests From Fans

If you missed out on grabbing a Strawberry Frosty from Wendy’s last summer, you’re in luck. The treat is officially back on the menu now for a limited time!

Alongside the usual chocolate Frosty, the fruity addition combines the same creamy texture Frosty fans know and love, but with the flavor of strawberries — making it perfect for warm weather. The vanilla Frosty is gone, for now.

“We’re always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season,” Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Company, said in a press release when the Frosty first hit the menu in 2022.

While Wendy’s doesn’t say how long the new flavor will be around, it is for a limited time, so you’ll want to try it soon before it disappears again. (And maybe mix it with a chocolate Frosty for a chocolate-covered strawberry flavor? Just an idea!)

Along with the ice-cold treat, the fast-food chain is also adding two menu items that will spice up your summer: a new Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries.

The first item of the year on Wendy’s new “Made to Crave” menu, the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich is made with Wendy’s Spicy Chicken and American cheese infused with ghost pepper. It is then topped with ghost pepper-seasoned crispy onions, lettuce, tomato and a creamy ghost pepper ranch sauce.

If you’re looking for some more heat — or if you’re a vegetarian who wants to get in on the spiciness — you can get it with the Ghost Pepper Fries, which are made with Wendy’s Hot & Crispy French Fries and coated in what Wendy’s calls a “unique spicy fry sauce.”

In case you missed it, Wendy’s also changed their French fries in 2021. They were so sure you’d love them, they offered to give you your money back if you didn’t find them hot and crispy.

The Hot & Crispy Fries have a thick and thin side: one for heat retention and one for crispiness. The fries are natural-cut, skin-on and made with real potatoes. According to Wendy’s, they hold up to dipping in sauce or even a Frosty, so if you’d like to add a bit of salt flavor to the returning Strawberry Frosty, you’ll want to try this!

Will you be trying the new ghost pepper items or grabbing the Strawberry Frosty while it’s around for a limited time this summer?

