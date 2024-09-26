Yep, Still Sunny and Warm!

Its another warm fall day for Northeast Wisconsin.

Temperatures will be 10 degrees above normal, bringing our highs near 80 degrees. Winds around 5 mph from the northwest and sunny skies! Mild weather continues through the end of the month

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs hovering 10 degrees above normal. Sunny and mild day at Lambeau Field as the Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings.

A cold front is expected to move through next week bringing a chance for rain and some cooler temperatures.

