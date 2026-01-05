Winter weather tonight, then milder temperatures ahead

Some of our counties are under Winter Weather Advisories tonight due to freezing rain.

Snow and a wintry mix moved through the area last night, leaving some slick roads behind. If you’re heading out this morning, take it slow. Today stays mostly cloudy, with highs reaching the low to mid-30s.

Tonight is our next window for impactful weather. Freezing rain is expected across Northeast Wisconsin, with the highest icing potential to the north, but everyone could see some impacts. Roads may become slick again, so plan ahead and be extra careful overnight and into Tuesday morning.

As we get into Tuesday morning, temperatures will slowly warm up, allowing precipitation to change over to rain. Highs tomorrow, and for the rest of the workweek, will stay above freezing.

Looking ahead, more systems are possible Friday and into the weekend. There’s still some uncertainty, but plan on the chance for both rain and snow this weekend.