Winter weather advisory issued for Monday

Overnight temperatures on Sunday night going into Monday morning will slightly increase from the upper 20s into the low 30s.

A winter weather advisory covering all of northeast Wisconsin has been issued for Monday.

The advisory is set to take effect early in the morning and last into Monday evening.

Freezing rain and light snow will develop across most of the area overnight.

Ice and snow-covered roads may cause hazardous road conditions during the morning and evening commutes.

A wintry mix will be coming down during the afternoon into the early evening before largely stopping by kickoff at Lambeau.

High temperatures will continue to increase into the 30s during the week and the 40s going into the weekend.