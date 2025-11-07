Winter wake-up tomorrow

More mild temperatures this morning, in the 40s, before warming into the low to mid-50s this afternoon. Expect gusty winds throughout the day. While some clouds may clear out this morning, cloud cover builds back in this afternoon, bringing a chance for showers this evening.

A cold front will move through Wisconsin today, bringing much colder air with it. Temperatures will drop sharply late this afternoon, quickly falling into the 30s. Highs this weekend will stay in the 30s. Recent models continue to trend the bulk of the snow to our south, but many of us will still see some flakes, with snow showers possible Saturday night into Sunday.