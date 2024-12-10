Winter temperatures return

After warmer temperatures on Monday, our highs regressed to the mean in the low 30s.

Tuesday night lows will drop to the low 20s.

Wednesday highs will be slightly below normal in the upper 20s with consistent cloud cover and chances for snow.

Our wind gusts will pick up as the day goes on between 20-30 mph.

An arctic front moves into the area on Wednesday night with our low temperatures falling to around zero with negative wind chill temperatures.

Thursday temps will be far below normal with highs in the single digits or low double digits. At least it'll be sunny.

We begin to return to normal on Friday with snow and rain chances heading into the weekend.