Winter temperature rollercoaster

After several days of above-average temperatures, winter continues its return today. High temperatures will be in the low 20s. Winds will gust near 25 miles per hour during the first half of the day.

Today, winds are coming out of the north, bringing in colder air. Tomorrow, however, they will shift to the south. This shift will bring warmer air back into the area, with highs returning to the mid-30s. Winds will gust near 30 miles per hour. Snow will begin late tomorrow morning and continue into the evening, bringing around 1 inch of accumulation, with totals closer to 2 inches farther north.

The weather stays active this week, with a few chances for light snow and several temperature changes.