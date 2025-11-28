Winter storm to bring weekend snow

We are under winter storm warnings, with a few counties to the north under winter storm watches. This is due to the snow that will move through our area on Saturday.

If you’re planning to do any Black Friday shopping today, make sure to grab your coat. We will not be getting above freezing. Temperatures this morning are starting in the low 20s, with wind chills making it feel like the single digits in many places. It will be breezy through the first half of the day, with a mix of sun and clouds for most of Friday. Highs in the upper 20s.

Snow chances begin tomorrow morning. Snowfall will start light and pick up throughout the day, becoming heavy at times. Accumulations of 4–8 inches are expected from Saturday into Sunday morning. Counties along the lakeshore may see higher amounts, as lake enhancement looks possible. If you plan on traveling tomorrow, be sure to stay aware of the weather, as this snow will likely impact road conditions.

After the storm, the cold really settles in. Early next week could bring lows in the single digits and highs in the teens and lower 20s.