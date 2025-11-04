Winter is knocking on our door

We’ve started the week with above-average temperatures, and that trend will continue today as we reach the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be significantly calmer, with just a light breeze. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon, leading to some rain chances tonight. Most of the rain will be light.

Tomorrow will bring another day with temperatures in the mid-50s, but strong winds will make a comeback.

Temperatures will remain above average through the workweek before a big change arrives this weekend. Expect a large cool down on Saturday, with highs only reaching the 30s by Sunday. There’s also a chance for snow this weekend and temperatures will be cold for the Packers game on Monday.

