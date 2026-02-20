Winter is back

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon for our western counties. Rain began last night and has transitioned to snow for many areas. The heaviest snowfall is expected north and west of the Fox Valley, where 2–5 inches are possible. Other areas can expect a trace to 2 inches of snow, with totals sharply decreasing toward the Lakeshore.

Highs today will be in the mid-30s, with wind gusts near 30 miles per hour. Snow showers will continue throughout the day, especially this evening.

This weekend, temperatures will return closer to normal, with additional chances for light snow.