Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Winter is about to arrive

Avi's forecast
Winter is about to arrive
Posted

Monday highs reached the low 50s, well above normal.
Rain expected for Monday night into Tuesday with Tuesday being a rainy and cloudy day.
Tuesday highs will be similarly warm in the low 50s.
Wednesday winter arrives with possible accumulating snow and colder temperatures in the 30s.
More snow chances return during November's final weekend.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids