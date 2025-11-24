Winter is about to arrive

Monday highs reached the low 50s, well above normal.
Rain expected for Monday night into Tuesday with Tuesday being a rainy and cloudy day.
Tuesday highs will be similarly warm in the low 50s.
Wednesday winter arrives with possible accumulating snow and colder temperatures in the 30s.
More snow chances return during November's final weekend.
