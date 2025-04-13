Windy start to the week

Sunday brought above normal temperatures but also more clouds and stronger winds.

Chances for showers and even a thunderstorm pick up Sunday night.

The risk for severe weather is low.

We're beginning the work week with a pair of windy days.

Monday will have above normal highs but will also include strong wind gusts up to 45 mph.

The strongest winds are expected in the afternoon and evening as late overnight showers hit the area.

The precipitation will start as rain with chances for a rain/snow mix overnight into early Tuesday.

Tuesday will have gusty winds as well as our highs temperatures drop down to the low 50s.

Chances for showers pick up again later in the week.