Windy Saturday before storm chances

Sunny skies, thanks to high pressure, and temperatures in the mid/upper 60s take us into the weekend.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s and even in the upper 30s further north where a frost advisory has been issued for tonight.

Saturday will be a windy day with gusts up to 30 MPH.

More sunshine is on tap during the day with warmer temperatures in the low 70s.

Showers and possible thunderstorms move through the area on Saturday night. Severe weather is not expected.

Sunshine and highs in the 60s are largely expected beginning on Sunday and holding through the beginning of next week.