Windy November welcome

November's first weekend ends with rain late Sunday night into overnight Monday morning.
Clear sunny skies are expected throughout the day on Monday, but we will continue to have gusty winds like we had during the weekend.
We begin November's first work week with high temperatures above normal, although next weekend we may be well below normal.
