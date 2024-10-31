Windy handoff from October to November

While there are chances for isolated showers during trick-or-treating, the most impactful weather we'll feel on Thursday night is the strong wind gusts.

Gusts will be up to 30 mph for most of northeast Wisconsin with gusts over 40 mph further south where wind advisories have been issued until this evening.

Temperatures during trick-or-treating will largely be in the 40s with cloudy skies with lows dropping into the 30s.

Friday: Sunshine and cooler highs in the mid/upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer in the mid 50s.

Rain expected in the area between Sunday and Tuesday, good news for northeast Wisconsin which is experiencing moderate and severe drought conditions.