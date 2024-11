Friday highs only hit the mid 20s across northeast Wisconsin with lows falling into the mid/low teens tonight.

Gusty winds between 20-25 mph will make our colds temperatures feel even cooler throughout the weekend.

High temperatures for the upcoming week will be in the mid/upper 20s and low 30s with long stretches of sunshine

Chances for snow pop up in the middle of the week with low temperatures often dropping into the teens and below freezing.