Windy + cold = frigid wind chills

After snow descended onto northeast Wisconsin early Sunday morning, we could see a wintry mix with freezing drizzle Sunday night.

Untreated roads or sidewalks may be slippery overnight on Sunday going into Monday morning.

Temperatures Sunday night going into Monday will be in the low single digits.

Combine that with wind gusts between 20 to 30 mph and you've got negative wind chills as low as -15 to -20.

More descending cold temperatures and gusty winds on Tuesday will also result in more negative wind chills. At least it will be mostly sunny to start the week.