Windy and sunny to start the week

Snow is on the ground in northeast Wisconsin although we didn't add much to our snowfall totals on Sunday.

We're set for a big temperature change.

Sunday highs reached the mid 20s while Sunday night lows will fall below zero.

Wind gusts will be between 25-30 mph Sunday night and through most of the day on Monday.

Wind chills between -25 to -35 are possible.

A cold weather advisory has been issued for all counties in northeast Wisconsin beginning early Monday morning and lasting until early Monday afternoon.

This kicks off a cold stretch lasting through the upcoming week with Monday highs only expected to reach single digits.

At least we'll get lots of sunshine.