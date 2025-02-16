Windy and sunny to start the week

Watch Now
Snow is on the ground in northeast Wisconsin although we didn't add much to our snowfall totals on Sunday.
We're set for a big temperature change.
Sunday highs reached the mid 20s while Sunday night lows will fall below zero.

Wind gusts will be between 25-30 mph Sunday night and through most of the day on Monday.
Wind chills between -25 to -35 are possible.
A cold weather advisory has been issued for all counties in northeast Wisconsin beginning early Monday morning and lasting until early Monday afternoon.

This kicks off a cold stretch lasting through the upcoming week with Monday highs only expected to reach single digits.
At least we'll get lots of sunshine.

