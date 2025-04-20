Windy and rainy start to the week

Light rain hit northeast Wisconsin early Sunday afternoon and more rain is expected overnight into early Monday morning.

Stronger rain and even a possible non-severe thunderstorm could take place overnight before we start the work week.

Strong wind gust up to around 40 mph are expected on Monday with clouds and chances for scattered showers early on Monday.

More chances for showers pop up again Tuesday night.

Wednesday should be mostly sunny and perhaps our warmest day of the week.

Scattered showers and partly sunny skies are expected for the start of the draft before more sun comes out next weekend.