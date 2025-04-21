Windy and cloudy kickoff to Draft week

We're beginning the work week (and Draft week) with wet weather after overnight showers.

Clouds and gusty winds will dominate the day with strong gusts up to 40 mph.

Temperatures will feel below normal thanks to those winds.

Tuesday will have some morning showers and more cloud coverage throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and possibly the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s.

More clouds and scattered showers are possible for the first two days of the Draft with more sun during the weekend.