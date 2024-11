Overnight rain gives us a wet start to Tuesday.

Wind gusts are strong enough that wind advisories were issued this morning in Door and Kewaunee counties.

Temperatures are much higher than normal with highs reaching the upper 50s.

We'll see our highs drop into the 40s beginning on Wednesday. Cloudy during the day with chances of rain and snow Wednesday night.

More rain may come on Thursday as well as early-morning snow.