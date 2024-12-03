Will your neighborhood see snow tonight?

Yesterday our high temperatures were above freezing for the first time in a week. This does not mean that the highs were above normal.

The cooler weather is back today. Highs will be in the upper 20s this afternoon. We can expect cloudy skies throughout the day. A system will bring some snow to our region. Only a few neighborhoods will see snow. You can expect accumulating snow across the Northwoods and Door County overnight and into Wednesday morning. Most of our neighborhoods won't be impacted.

Frigid air and gusty winds move in later this week. High temperatures will remain in the mid-20s for Thursday and Friday.

Warmer and sunny into the weekend!

