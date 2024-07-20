Wildfire smoke moving into Wisconsin

Highs in the mid 80s and sunny skies on Saturday!

We could see a couple of rain showers or thunderstorms in Northeast Wisconsin Saturday evening. No severe weather is expected.

This is due to a cold front draped over Northern Wisconsin. The front is also bringing some wildfire smoke to much of the Upper Midwest! This will cause minor impacts to Wisconsin - air quality could decrease.

Sunday comes with a chance for isolated showers across the neighborhoods with highs near 80 degrees.

Mostly Sunny conditions on Monday as highs climb into the low 80s.

A couple of rain showers and storms as we head into next week. Tuesday looks to have the best chance for widespread rain.

