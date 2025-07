Our high temperatures will be straddling the line of upper 70s/low 80s for the second day in a row as we flirt with normal high temperatures.

Sunny skies are expected throughout the day with lows in the low 60s Monday night.

Tuesday will have similar highs in the low 80s with partly sunny skies.

There are chance for showers and storms throughout the day from Tuesday morning all the way into the evening.

After Tuesday, we may not see another chance for precipitation until Friday.