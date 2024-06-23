When is the rain going to let up?

Continuing from Friday, most counties across Northeast Wisconsin were under a flood watch for most of the day with multiple storm systems passing through.

Our southern-most counties will be under a flood watch until midnight.

Mostly cloudy skies brought showers and storms through most of our neighborhoods this morning and evening.

Temperatures peaked in the low 80s.

Sunday will be clearer with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid/upper 70s with chances for showers later in the day.

Monday will be sunny during the day with highs once again reaching the 80s with chances for thunderstorms later that night.