Monday has brought a day so warm we haven't had a February 24th this warm in the Fox Valley in 95 years.

Highs reached the low/mid 50s, about 20 degrees warmer than normal.

What a difference a week makes! Last Monday our highs were in the single digits!

Tuesday will be in the low 40s with some sun and clouds.

Late Tuesday into early Wednesday we could get some rain/snow mix.

Highs will run above normal until the weekend when we drop back down to the low 30s.