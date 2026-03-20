Welcome to spring!

Spring officially starts today at 9:46 a.m., and our weather is going to feel very spring-like. Skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will warm into the 40s and 50s across the area.

Saturday continues this trend of nice weather, with high temperatures reaching the 40s and 50s once again under partly cloudy skies. We will see a lot of snow melting over the next two days.

Sunday brings a short-lived change. A cold front passes through, bringing a wintry mix to the north. High temperatures return to the 30s on Sunday and Monday before climbing again by the middle of next week.