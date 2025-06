Saturday night will bring some chances for overnight showers after a mostly sunny day in the low 80s.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s.

With dew points in the low 70s, our heat index may end up in the upper 90s.

Late afternoon/evening storms are possible and could be severe.

More mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s are on the way as the calendar flips from June to July.