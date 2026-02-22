Weather is back like it never left

Winter is back like it never left.
Saturday snapped a streak of 12 consecutive days with above normal high temperatures.
Lots of cloud coverage is expected for the rest of the weekend with light accumulating snow on Sunday.
Sunday will also be the coldest day in two weeks.
Temperatures closer to normal in the low 30s are expected for most of the upcoming week.
