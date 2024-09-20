We need rain! Are we going to get any more?

Happy Friday!

After thunderstorms moved through overnight things are clearing out throughout the day! We can expect sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. Yes, this is our TENTH day in a row in the 80s.

More 80s and sunshine for Saturday!

We can expect some rain and thunder overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday is the first day official day of fall. The Vernal Equinox is at 7:43 am Sunday morning. Its going to feel like fall! Temperatures are back to normal in the low 70s. Waking up to rain and some non-severe thunderstorms in the area. Eventually dry and cloudy on Sunday evening.

Chance for rain on Monday as temperatures remain in the low 70s.

Slowly warming up and becoming sunny next week!

