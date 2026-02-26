Warming up to end the week

Most of us woke up to temperatures in the single or low double digits, but we will warm up noticeably throughout the day.

After a stretch of below normal highs, today's highs will be slightly above normal, reaching the low/mid 30s.

Light flurries are possible, especially further north.

Much warmer weather is expected on Friday with highs in the upper 40s/low 50s.

Colder weather returns over the weekend.